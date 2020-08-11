1/1
Mary L. Petre
Mary L. Petre

Born: May 17, 1953

Died: August 7, 2020

PERU – Mary L. Petre, 67, of Peru died peacefully on Friday, Aug. 7, at OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.

Public visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, at Hurst Funeral Home in La Salle. In accordance with Illinois guidelines, face masks will be required and social distancing will be observed. Private services will be in the Grace Bible Fellowship Church in Peru with the Rev. Tyler Sultze officiating.

Mary was born on May 17, 1953, in Lafayetteville, N.C., to John and Elizabeth (Messino) Giovannini. She married Larry Petre on March 11, 1972. She was a talented registered nurse for over 42 years at Illinois Valley Community Hospital. Mary was an active member of the Grace Bible Fellowship Church. Serving her church, participating in mission trips, and sharing her love of Jesus with others brought her great joy. She had a passion for working outside, especially in her yard. Her love for her family was beyond compare. She had a gift and took great pleasure in caring for and loving her grandchildren.

Mary is survived by her father, John Giovannini of Peru; one daughter, Gina Neitzel of Normal; one son, Eric Petre of Somonauk; five grandchildren, Cheyanne, Reagan, Marley, Kendal and Rylee; and two brothers, Michael (Sandy) Giovannini of Naperville and James Giovannini of Mesa, Ariz.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry, on July 28, 2006; her mother, Elizabeth; and a son, Nicholas, in infancy.

Online condolences may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.hurstfuneralhomes.com.


Published in News Tribune on Aug. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hurst Funeral Home
650 5Th St
La Salle, IL 61301
(815) 223-0380
