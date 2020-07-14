1/
Mary Lee Watson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Lee Watson

Died: July 11, 2020; Bettendorf, Iowa

OGLESBY – Mary Lee Watson, 72 , of Oglesby died at 1 a.m. July 11, 2020 in Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf, Iowa.

A funeral Mass is tentativelyscheduled for 11:30 a.m. Saturday in Holy Family Church, Oglesby. Burial will be in St. Hyacinth's Cemetery, LaSalle. Visitation is tentativelyscheduled for 9-11 a.m. Saturday in the Shields Funeral Chapel, Oglesby. A full obituary will appear in Thursday's edition.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shields Funeral Chapel
213 E Walnut St
Oglesby, IL 61348
(815) 883-8321
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved