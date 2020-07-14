Mary Lee Watson



Died: July 11, 2020; Bettendorf, Iowa



OGLESBY – Mary Lee Watson, 72 , of Oglesby died at 1 a.m. July 11, 2020 in Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf, Iowa.



A funeral Mass is tentativelyscheduled for 11:30 a.m. Saturday in Holy Family Church, Oglesby. Burial will be in St. Hyacinth's Cemetery, LaSalle. Visitation is tentativelyscheduled for 9-11 a.m. Saturday in the Shields Funeral Chapel, Oglesby. A full obituary will appear in Thursday's edition.





