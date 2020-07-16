Mary Lee Watson
Born: June 19, 1948; La Salle
Died: July 11, 2020; Bettendorf, Iowa
OGLESBY – Mary Lee Watson, 72, of Oglesby died at 1 a.m. July 11, 2020 in Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf, IA. after a 7-month battle with cancer.
A funeral Mass will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday in Holy Family Church, Oglesby, with the Rev. Gary Blake officiating. Burial will follow in St. Hyacinth's Cemetery, La Salle. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday in the Shields Funeral Chapel, Oglesby.
Mary Lee was born June 19, 1948 in LaSalle to William and Marian (Speraw) Watson, Jr.
Mary Lee taught in the Oglesby Public Grade School system for 39 years where she was a past president of the Teachers' Union. She was a lifelong member of Holy Family Church and taught CCD for many years. She was a proud member of Quilts of Valor. Mary Lee enjoyed quilting, gardening, baking, road trips, and most of all, her daily phone conversations with her nephews, who loved their "Ummy" dearly. She will be remembered by friends and neighbors for her generosity, wry wit and her famous turtles.
She is survived by a sister, Laurie (Peter) Doyle of Rock Island; two nephews, Nicholas (Meagan) Doyle of Parker, CO and Andrew Doyle of Ankeny, IA, a great-nephew ,Nolan, and a great-niece Maeryn.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House Bettendorf, IA. in gratitude for their compassionate care.
The family wishes to thank Monsignor Mark Merdian and Sister Magdalene of St. Pius X parish in Rock Island for the spiritual care they provided to Mary Lee during her stay in Rock Island.
