Mary Lou (roda) Pinn

Born: June 28, 1931; Oglesby

Died: November 3, 2020; Peru

PERU – Mary Lou (Roda) Pinn, 89, of Peru, passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Manor Court, Peru.

A private celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to the Mueller Funeral Home, Peru.

Mrs. Pinn was born June 28, 1931 in Oglesby to Clayton and Blanche (Siebert) Roda. She married Allan R. Pinn on December 30, 1950, at the Queen of the Holy Rosary Church in La Salle. He passed away October 18, 2020. She worked at WestClox for about 5 years, and then went to help out her parents at the family business, Sportsman Tap in La Salle, for 20 years.

Mrs. Pinn was an avid golfer with her husband and together they hosted numerous golf outings and parties. She also was an excellent bridge player.

Survivors include; two daughters, Jill Kotowski of Peru and Cynthia (Roland) Holliday of Cape Coral, FL; four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren with one more on the way.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Allan; and son-in-law, Rick Kotowski

The online guestbook may be viewed and memories shared at www.MuellerFH.com


Published in News Tribune on Nov. 5, 2020.
