Mary Lou Smith
Mary Lou Smith

Born: April 10, 1939; La Salle

Died: October 14, 2020; Sterling

GRANVILLE – Mary Lou Smith, 81, of Granville passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at CGH Medical Center, Sterling, IL.

Service will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, October 19, 2020 at Dysart-Cofoid Funeral Chapel, Granville. Rev. Dr. Ron McNeill will officiate. Burial will be in Granville, Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Dysart-Cofoid Funeral Chapel, Granville. Additional visitation will be Monday from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the service. Due to the pandemic, face coverings and social distancing will be encouraged.

Mary was born on April 10, 1939 in La Salle to Thomas V. and Wilhelmina "Wilma" (Gingerich) Hardy. She married Clarence Smith in 1956 in Peru.

She was an associate worker at Wal-Mart and had previously worked at Country Catering for many years. She also worked at J. C. Whitney, Westclox, and Butternut.

Mary was a member of the United Church of Christ. She enjoyed line dancing for many years and listening to country music. Mary had a very large garden and enjoyed canning and preparing food for her large family. She was a tremendous cook. She also had a collection of angels that she enjoyed.

Survivors include her husband, Clarence J. "Mac" Smith Sr. of Granville; four sons, Clarence "Jim" Smith Jr. of LaSalle, David R. Smith of Granville, Richard A. (Laila) Smith of La Salle and Dale E. (Shelley) Smith of Ottawa; two daughters, Brenda S. (Bruce) Bouxsein of Davenport, IA and Kathy J. Smith of Spring Valley; 20 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, William Hardy, Ed Hardy and Robert Hardy; one sister, Leona Clark; and one grandson, Robert "Robbie" J. Smith.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the donor's choice.

Pallbearers and honorary pallbearers will be her grandchildren.

Online condolences may be sent to her family at www.dcfunerals.com


Published in News Tribune on Oct. 17, 2020.
