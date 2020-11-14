Mary Louise Redelsperger
Born: October 9, 1946; Ottawa
Died: November 4, 2020; Peoria
SPRING VALLEY – Mary Louise Redelsperger, 74, of Spring Valley, passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at the Mueller Funeral Home, Peru with Deacon Ray Fischer officiating. Private burial will be in Peru City Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, those attending services are kindly asked to wear face coverings and follow social distancing guidelines. For those who cannot attend, the funeral service may be watched live or the recording may be viewed anytime after the service on the Mueller Funeral Homes Facebook page and on Mary's memorial page on the funeral home website, www.MuellerFH.com
Mary was born October 9, 1946 in Ottawa to Henry and Wilma (Hogan) Redelsperger. She was a graduate of LaSalle-Peru High School and attended Illinois Valley Community College. She worked as a nurse's aide and in central supply at Illinois Valley Community Hospital for 42 years. After retirement, she also volunteered at the hospital. She enjoyed crocheting, reading and observing nature.
Survivors include a special cousin who was like a daughter, Sharon (Dale) Johnson of Ransom; good friends, Susie Bogaert of Peru, Linda Holz of Varna and Wendy Smyth of La Salle; and many other cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother in infancy; and many aunts and uncles, including William Hogan and Wayne and Reita Hetelle.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Cops 4 Cancer.
