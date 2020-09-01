Mary Margaret Frey
Born: May 26, 1938
Died: August 27, 2020
MENDOTA – Mary Margaret Frey, 82, formerly of Mendota passed away Aug. 27, 2020, in Manor Court, Peru. Mass and burial will be private. Wasmer Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Mary Margaret was born May 26, 1938, in Mendota to Nicholas and Mary Catherine (Biers) Phalen. She married Clayton Frey on Aug. 7, 1958, at Holy Cross Church.
Mary Margaret graduated Mendota High School in 1956. She was a homemaker and for many years was a part-time clerk for Barr's Shoes. She was a member of Holy Cross Church, but she most enjoyed her numerous years of volunteering at Mendota Community Hospital and OSF St. Paul as a "Pink Lady."
Mary Margaret is survived by her three sons, Doug (Karole) Frey of Mendota, Gordon Frey of Mendota and Kent Frey of Ottawa; one daughter, Julie Bonnell of Mendota; eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband on March 18, 2000; one son, Greg, on Sept. 22, 1983; parents; three sisters, Nancy Vickrey, Cathy Kilmartin and Sylvia Hessenberger; and two brothers, Nick Phalen and Jack Phalen.
Memorials may be directed to OSF St. Paul Auxiliary.
Condolences may be left at wasmerfuneralhome.com
.