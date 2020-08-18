1/1
Mary P. (Robeson) Farrell
1923 - 2020
Mary P. (Robeson) Farrell

Born: September 19, 1923; Ohio, Illinois

Died: August 14, 2020; Mendota

MENDOTA – Mary P. (Robeson) Ferrell, 96, of Mendota passed away Friday, Aug. 14, at Heritage Health, Mendota.

Public graveside services will be Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at Restland Cemetery, Mendota, with Rev. Mary Bohall officiating. Merritt Funeral Home, Mendota, is handling arrangements.

Mary was born Sept. 19, 1923, on a farm west of Ohio, Ill., to Edward and Lillian Merkel. She married Lawrence Smith on June 5, 1943. He preceded her in death on June 5, 1949. She married Reginald Robeson on June 22, 1957. He preceded her in death in Feb. 26, 1989. She married Wilbur Ferrell on Dec. 29, 1991. He preceded her in death Nov. 7, 2013.

Mary attended Ohio Grade School and High School. She lived in this vicinity her entire life. She was a waitress for 46 years, 23 of those at Ziggie's Family Restaurant in Mendota, which she loved. She was a member of Red Oak Church until her marriage to Reginald and then joined the First United Methodist Church in Mendota. She loved to travel, garden and take care of her home.

She is survived by her son, John Robeson, and his fiance, Kathryn Barnard, of Mendota; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; and stepdaughter, Vickie Wilcoxson of Joliet.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her three husbands; two daughters, Kathryn Quinlan and Edna Miller; and a sister, Ruth Catton.

Memorials may be directed to First United Methodist Church, Mendota.


Published in News Tribune on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Restland Cemetery
Memories & Condolences
August 17, 2020
I worked at Ziggies when Mary did and she truly loved her job. We had a lot of laughs together and will never forget Mary. We send our deepest sympathy to the family.
Nancy and Chris Butler
Coworker
August 16, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Mary was a kind lady and I enjoyed being able to wait on her before I retired from nursing.
Sara and Randy Torman
Acquaintance
