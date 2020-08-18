Mary P. (Robeson) Farrell



Born: September 19, 1923; Ohio, Illinois



Died: August 14, 2020; Mendota



MENDOTA – Mary P. (Robeson) Ferrell, 96, of Mendota passed away Friday, Aug. 14, at Heritage Health, Mendota.



Public graveside services will be Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at Restland Cemetery, Mendota, with Rev. Mary Bohall officiating. Merritt Funeral Home, Mendota, is handling arrangements.



Mary was born Sept. 19, 1923, on a farm west of Ohio, Ill., to Edward and Lillian Merkel. She married Lawrence Smith on June 5, 1943. He preceded her in death on June 5, 1949. She married Reginald Robeson on June 22, 1957. He preceded her in death in Feb. 26, 1989. She married Wilbur Ferrell on Dec. 29, 1991. He preceded her in death Nov. 7, 2013.



Mary attended Ohio Grade School and High School. She lived in this vicinity her entire life. She was a waitress for 46 years, 23 of those at Ziggie's Family Restaurant in Mendota, which she loved. She was a member of Red Oak Church until her marriage to Reginald and then joined the First United Methodist Church in Mendota. She loved to travel, garden and take care of her home.



She is survived by her son, John Robeson, and his fiance, Kathryn Barnard, of Mendota; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; and stepdaughter, Vickie Wilcoxson of Joliet.



She was preceded in death by her parents; her three husbands; two daughters, Kathryn Quinlan and Edna Miller; and a sister, Ruth Catton.



Memorials may be directed to First United Methodist Church, Mendota.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store