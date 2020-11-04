Mary Piacentini



Born: November 29, 1919; Standard



Died: November 1, 2020; Peru



MARK – Mary Piacentini, 100, of Mark, IL passed away November 1, 2020 in Manor Court, Peru.



There will be no services. Private graveside burial will take place. Helmer Shields Funeral Home in Granville is assisting the family with the arrangements.



Mary was born November 29, 1919, at home in Standard, IL, to Pio and Margherita (Dellai) Sardagna. She married Lodovico Piacentini October 29, 1947 in Sacred Heart Church in Granville, IL.



Mary was a housewife and a member of Sacred Heart Church in Granville.



Mary is survived by her daughter, Rita (Gordon) Armstrong of Peru, IL; one niece; three great-nieces; one great-nephew; three great-great-nieces; and one great-great- Nephew.



Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Lodovico on October 2, 1979; three sisters, her twin Pearl Santi, Alyce Sardagna and Anne Cioni; her nephew, Joseph Cioni; and two brothers, Louis Sardagna and Joe Sardagna.





