Mary Prelog

Mary Alice (Pytlik) Prelog
Born: February 13, 1950; Mayfield, KY
Died: October 5, 2020; Lousiville, KY
Louisville, KY – Mary Alice Prelog, age 70, of Lousiville, Kentucky, went to be with her heavenly Father on October 5, 2020.
She was born to the late Andrew Frank and Mary Sue Pytlik, on February 13, 1950, in Mayfield, Kentucky. Mary received her undergraduate degree from Southern Illinois University and her graduate degree from Northwestern University. Before retirement, she worked in administration at Brown Forman Corporation and as a bank teller at BB&T.
Mary is survived by her husband, Michael Prelog; daughter, Mindy Brown; grandsons, Sam and Ty Brown; sisters, Laura Lamps (husband Don), Sandy Prendergast, Jeri Butler (husband Les); brother, Andy Pytlik; and several nieces and nephews, all of whom she loved deeply.
Spending time with family and friends is what Mary cherished most. She especially loved her role as Nan, treasuring every moment spent with her grandchildren as they grew into fine young men. Her legacy of great love, generosity, and compassion will most certainly live on in all of us. Her other passions included being part of an amazing bible study "Daughters of the Kings" and serving others through grief support as a Stephen Minister (both through Middletown Christian Church).
Visitation will be at the Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home 12900 Shelbyville Road, East Lousiville, on Sunday, October 11, from 11:00am – 1:00pm with a memorial service immediately following, celebrating her life.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Leukemia & Lymphpoma Society (www.lls.org
).