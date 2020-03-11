News Tribune Obituaries
Barto Funeral Home - Spring Valley
120 West Cleveland Street
Spring Valley, IL 61362
(815) 663-5021
For more information about
Mary Reese
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Barto Funeral Home - Spring Valley
120 West Cleveland Street
Spring Valley, IL 61362
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
1:00 PM
Barto Funeral Home - Spring Valley
120 West Cleveland Street
Spring Valley, IL 61362
View Map

Mary Reese

Mary Reese Obituary
MARY REESE

Born: March 4, 1947; Peru

Died: March 7, 2020; Spring Valley

SPRING VALLEY â€" Mary Irene Reese, 73, of Spring Valley, died at her home, on March 7, 2020.

Memorial services for Mary will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 14th at the Barto Funeral Home in Spring Valley. Burial will be held later at Peru City Cemetery. The memorial visitation for Mary will be held from noon until 1 p.m.Saturday, at the Barto Funeral Home. Cremation has been accorded.

Mary was born March 4, 1947 in Peru to Herbert and Mary (Armata) Reese.

She retired from Walmart in 2018 and then worked at Grand Bear Lodge.

She is survived by her daughter, Kathy (Jim) Smoode; 2 sisters, Beth Sajnaj of Charleston, South Carolina and Jill (Terry) Scott of Princeton; brother, Herb (Lynn) Reese of Lake Kiowa, Texas; 3 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; her dogs, Sassy and Cookie; and her 2 compadres, Mardy & Alex Moreno.

She was preceded in death by her parents.
