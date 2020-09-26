Mary Schaedel

Mary Elizabeth Schaedel



Born: August 15, 1950; LaSalle



Died: September 19, 2020; Bolingbrook



Bolingbrook – Mary Elizabeth Schaedel of Bolingbrook passed away peacefully in her sister's home surrounded by family on September 19, 2020, at the age of 70, after an extended illness.



Mrs. Schaedel was born in LaSalle on August 15, 1950, to the late Leo and late Mary Lou Knaff Kilanowski.



She is survived by her loving children, Emily (Brian) Cassin and Thomas (Megan) Schaedel. She was a loving sister to the late Kathleen (Bruce) Hawkins, Cheryl (Steven) Kulp, Kevin (Sue) Kilanowski, David (Lory) Kilanowski, and the late Kenneth (Gerrlea) Kilanowski. She was a devoted grandmother to Emmett Cassin and Charlotte Cassin. She was a fond aunt to Christina Hawkins, Jennifer (James) Taylor, Allison (Jamie) Booth, Joel Witte, Josh (Stephanie) Witte, Paul (Tiffany) Kilanowski, Haley (John) Steele, David (D.J.) Kilanowski Jr., Ryan Kulp, and Tiana Kilanowski.



Mary is survived by countless family and friends that she loved and loved her. Memorial Mass will be held at St. Dominic Church 440 E. Briarcliff Rd Bolingbrook, Illinois on September 28, 2020 at 5 pm.



Arrangements were completed by Hayes Funeral Home and Cremation in Bolingbrook.





