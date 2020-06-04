Matthew I. Koster
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Matthew's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Matthew I. Koster

Died: June 1, 2020; Ottawa

OTTAWA – Matthew Irwin Koster, 66, of Ottawa, died Monday, June 1, 2020, at his home.

A private celebration of life will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Mueller Funeral Home in Ottawa. Burial will be at a later date at Oakwood Memorial Park.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mueller Funeral Home, Ottawa
800 First Avenue
Ottawa, IL 61350
(815) 434-4433
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved