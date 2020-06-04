Matthew I. Koster
Died: June 1, 2020; Ottawa
OTTAWA – Matthew Irwin Koster, 66, of Ottawa, died Monday, June 1, 2020, at his home.
A private celebration of life will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Mueller Funeral Home in Ottawa. Burial will be at a later date at Oakwood Memorial Park.
Published in News Tribune on Jun. 4, 2020.