Max R. Stansberry



Died: June 19, 2020; Spring Valley



OTTAWA – Max R. Stansberry, 86, of Ottawa, passed away on Sunday, June 19, 2020 at St. Margaret's Hospital in Spring Valley.



Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 24, at Mueller Funeral Home in Ottawa. Face masks and social distancing are requested. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services. Burial will be in St. Columba Cemetery.





