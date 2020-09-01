1/
Maxine F. (Mautino) Hampson
Maxine Hampson

Died: August 30, 2020

OTTAWA – Maxine Hampson, 83, of Ottawa, died Sunday evening, August 30, 2020 at a Salle County Nursing Home.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, September 3, 2020 at St. Francis of Assisi Church in Ottawa, with Rev. David Kipfer, pastor, officiating. Burial will follow at Ottawa Avenue Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 to 10:45 a.m. Thursday, at the church.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Mueller Funeral Home in Ottawa.


Published in News Tribune on Sep. 1, 2020.
