Melvin F. Mason



Died: January 18, 2020



EVANSVILLE, Indiana – Melvin Francis Mason, 61, of Evansville, Indiana, formerly of Ottawa, Illinois, died Saturday, January 18, 2020. A celebration of life will be at 3 p.m. Friday, August 28, at Mueller Funeral Home in Ottawa with Rev. Sherry Stevenson of Crossbridge Community Church officiating. Visitation will be from 2 to 3 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Due to current state guidelines, those attending are asked to wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines.





