Merle J. Gascoyne
Born: June 7, 1922; La Salle
Died: July 3, 2020; Peru
PERU – Merle J. Gascoyne, 98, of La Salle, formerly of Peru, passed July 3, 2020 at Illinois Valley Community Hospital, Peru. He had resided at the Illinois Veterans Home, La Salle for the last 5 years.
Private graveside services will be held at Peru City Cemetery with Rev. John Baptist Uwigaba, officiating. Full military rites will be conducted by the Peru Veterans Memorial Group. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Mueller Funeral Home, Peru.
Mr. Gascoyne was born June 7, 1922 in La Salle to Thomas and Elizabeth (Gaull) Gascoyne. He married Mildred "Millie" Flowers on November 14, 1943 and enjoyed 68 years of marriage together. Merle served in the Army Air Force during WWII. He owned and operated several gas stations in the area and retired as a mechanic at Vogel-Cheesman Chevrolet, La Salle. He was a member of St. Valentine's Church, Peru, Commander of the Peru VFW, Peru Veterans Memorial Group, Oglesby American Legion and La Salle Catholic War Veterans. Merle was an avid woodworker.
He is survived by his two daughters, Joanie (Chuck) George and Nancy (Louie) Barroso both of Peru; eight grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and one great-great granddaughter.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; one grandson, Bradyn Barroso; and nine brothers and sisters.
Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or to the Illinois Veterans Home, La Salle.
