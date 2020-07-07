1/1
Merle J. Gascoyne
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Merle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Merle J. Gascoyne

Born: June 7, 1922; La Salle

Died: July 3, 2020; Peru

PERU – Merle J. Gascoyne, 98, of La Salle, formerly of Peru, passed July 3, 2020 at Illinois Valley Community Hospital, Peru. He had resided at the Illinois Veterans Home, La Salle for the last 5 years.

Private graveside services will be held at Peru City Cemetery with Rev. John Baptist Uwigaba, officiating. Full military rites will be conducted by the Peru Veterans Memorial Group. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Mueller Funeral Home, Peru.

Mr. Gascoyne was born June 7, 1922 in La Salle to Thomas and Elizabeth (Gaull) Gascoyne. He married Mildred "Millie" Flowers on November 14, 1943 and enjoyed 68 years of marriage together. Merle served in the Army Air Force during WWII. He owned and operated several gas stations in the area and retired as a mechanic at Vogel-Cheesman Chevrolet, La Salle. He was a member of St. Valentine's Church, Peru, Commander of the Peru VFW, Peru Veterans Memorial Group, Oglesby American Legion and La Salle Catholic War Veterans. Merle was an avid woodworker.

He is survived by his two daughters, Joanie (Chuck) George and Nancy (Louie) Barroso both of Peru; eight grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and one great-great granddaughter.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; one grandson, Bradyn Barroso; and nine brothers and sisters.

Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or to the Illinois Veterans Home, La Salle.

The online guestbook may be viewed and condolences shared at www.MuellerFH.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mueller Funeral Home, Peru
909 Pike Street
Peru, IL 61354
(815) 223-0184
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved