Merle N. Polson
Born: April 15, 1935; Princeton
Died: October 24, 2020; Princeton
PRINCETON – Merle Norman Polson, 85, passed away surrounded by his loving family at home on Saturday, October 24, 2020 after battling esophageal and liver cancer.
Merle was born on April 15, 1935 in Princeton to Glen and Dorothy (King) Polson. He married Patricia Brigham on April 1, 1956 at Hampshire Colony Congregational Church in Princeton, IL.
During his early years, his farm animals, cars, 4-H and FFA were important in Merle's life. He graduated from Tiskilwa High School in 1953. After high school and following his father's death, Merle went into farming. He was later employed by Harper Wyman, and was self-employed with his painting and wallpapering business. Over the years, Merle also held various sales positions, including Kory Farm Equipment and Brave Industries. As his retirement job, he enjoyed driving cars for local dealerships.
Merle was an active member of First Lutheran Church, serving in many capacities, and was also very involved in the Via de Cristo movement. Merle was proud of his bowling skills, winning the 37th annual Peoria Journal Star Brother's Tournament with his brother Mervin in Peoria in 1959. He donated gallons of blood over the years as an American Red Cross donor. An honor which he was very proud of was being nominated for and winning the "Father of the Year" award with the Bureau Country Republican in 2000. His three daughters' fondest memories are of sitting on Daddy's lap while he read the Sunday "funnies" to them.
Merle is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Patricia Polson of Princeton. Also surviving are the light of his life, his three daughters, Gayle (Dave) Little of Princeton, Sharon (Rich Still) Dyer of Peoria, and Jennifer (Jeff) Jaques of Princeton.
Grandpa Polson leaves behind his cherished grandchildren, Dr. Summer (Doug) Wirth, Timothy (Kate) Feurer, Stephanie (Michael) DiPietro, Jessi (Kevin) Liuzzi, Jacob Jaques, Abby Jaques (Ryan Shipp), stepgrandchildren Telena (Ed) Schaub, Jason and Chad Merriman.
His dear great grandchildren include Kaden, Kinsley, and Khloee Jaques, Gage and Dash Nutter, Leo and Vada DiPietro, Hadley Wirth, Keagan, Harper, and Bailey Liuzzi, Thomas and Elizabeth Feurer, Damion Jenkins, Larson, Davis, Asa, Elsa, and Sigrid Schaub, Cole and McKenzie Merriman, and Mya and Madisyn Shipp.
In addition to his wife, also surviving is his sister, Alice (Dave) Schindel of Tiskilwa.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Virgil and Mervin, and sister Gladys Madsen; as well as three sons-in-law, Stephen Dyer, Dennis Feurer, and Paul Merriman.
Merle will be remembered for his love and dedication to his family, his strong faith, his kind and gentle personality, and his heart of gold and desire to help others. He took great joy in sharing his faith through serving on many Via de Cristo spiritual weekends and giving talks, as well as sponsorship of others for these weekends. In the past year Merle and Pat have enjoyed their friendships and activities with their fellow residents at the Greenfield Retirement Home. Merle loved spending time in the timber morel hunting with his daughters, couples card clubs, detailing cars for others, and coffee time with his friends.
One of the greatest, cherished gifts he gave his daughters was an autobiography of his life he wrote in 2006/2007.
Merle's deep faith gave him the confidence and peace while fighting his battle, that he knew his final destination.
The family wishes to thank the employees of VITAS Hospice Services.
A funeral service for Merle, officiated by Pastor Bill Shields, will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at the First Lutheran Church, 116 N. Pleasant St., Princeton. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. at Grant-Johnson Funeral Home, Princeton on Wednesday, October 28. 2020. Burial will take place in Oakland Cemetery in Princeton. Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing will be required, and the number of people in the funeral home and church at a time will be limited.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Lutheran Church in Princeton or to Cops 4 Cancer, Inc., P.O. Box 1461, La Salle, IL 61301.
