Michael A. Hartenbower



Died: September 17, 2020; Peru



LOSTANT – Michael A. Hartenbower, 62, of Lostant, passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Illinois Valley Community Hospital, Peru. Full military honors will be 6 p.m. Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at the Mueller Funeral Home in Lostant. Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, those attendingservices are asked to wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines.





