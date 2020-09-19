1/
Michael A. Hartenbower
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael A. Hartenbower

Died: September 17, 2020; Peru

LOSTANT – Michael A. Hartenbower, 62, of Lostant, passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Illinois Valley Community Hospital, Peru. Full military honors will be 6 p.m. Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at the Mueller Funeral Home in Lostant. Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, those attendingservices are asked to wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mueller Funeral Home - Lostant
406 West Third Street
Lostant, IL 61334
(815) 223-0184
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved