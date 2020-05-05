Michael Bianchi
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Bianchi

Died: May 1, 2020; Effingham

EFFINGHAM – Michael Bianchi, 70, of Effingham, and formerly of rural Spring Valley, died Friday, May 1, 2020, at the Effingham Rehabilitation Center.

Private family services and burial are being planned for Thursday. The Barto Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is assisting the family.

A complete obituary will be available for Wednesday.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
7
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Barto Funeral Home - Spring Valley
120 West Cleveland Street
Spring Valley, IL 61362
(815) 663-5021
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved