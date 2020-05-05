Or Copy this URL to Share

Michael Bianchi



Died: May 1, 2020; Effingham



EFFINGHAM – Michael Bianchi, 70, of Effingham, and formerly of rural Spring Valley, died Friday, May 1, 2020, at the Effingham Rehabilitation Center.



Private family services and burial are being planned for Thursday. The Barto Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is assisting the family.



A complete obituary will be available for Wednesday.





