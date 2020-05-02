Michael K. 'Mike' Kirkham
Born: December 3, 1945; Peru
Died: November 24, 2019; Louisville, Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Michael K. "Mike" Kirkham died on November 24, 2019 in the Hosparus Unit of Louisville, KY.
In regards to the COVID-19 pandemic, private funeral services will take place at St. Valentine Church at a later date. The Hurst Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Mike was born in Peru on December 3, 1945 to Caroline (Harzheim) Kirkham and Willet K. Kirkham. He attended Peru Washington Grade School, LP Township High School (1960-1963) and graduated from Georgetown High School in Georgetown, IN in 1964 where he was a stand out basketball player. He attended Tennessee Martin college and then enlisted in the United States Air Force (1966-1969). He served in Danang, Vietnam as a Staff Sgt.
In 1972, Mike graduated from Illinois State University with a B.S. in Education. From 1972-1976, he was employed as an English teacher, football, basketball and golf coach at Eureka high school in Eureka, IL. He earned his MS in Science Education in 1977 from Illinois State University. He was also an English teacher and basketball coach at Kewanee high school in Kewanee, Illinois from 1972 - 2001. He and his basketball team took fourth place in state during the 1985-1986 season. He earned the degree of educational specialist from Western Illinois University in 1992. He then went on to serve as Kewanee's Dean of Students, Principal and Assistant Superintendent.
Mike was a member of St. Albert the Great Church in Louisville, KY and the Knights of Columbus. He married Marilynn Mrowicki in June 30, 1973 at St. Valentine Church.
He is survived by Marilynn, his daughter Sarah Clark (Kirkham), Dane Clark, and his two grandchildren, Stella Clark and Emmett Michael Clark. Also included are his brother, Patrick (Lorie) Kirkham, Concord CA; Janice Kirkham, Winterville, GA; and Robert Kirkham, Issaquah, WA; and brother-in-law Michael Mrowicki, Peru, IL.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Timothy Kirkham.
Mike was a loyal husband, devoted father, and loving, "Papa." He was an avid golfer. He enjoyed watching all sports especially golf, basketball and Cubs baseball. He especially enjoyed time with his grandchildren.
Donations may be made to the Kewanee School Foundation, the American Cancer Society or Feed America.A heartfelt "Thank You" for your concern, prayers, and donations. Sincerely Kirkham, Clark and Mrowicki Families.
Published in News Tribune on May 2, 2020.