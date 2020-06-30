Michael L. Arjes
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael L. Arjes

Born: February 4, 1952; Mendota

Died: June 27, 2020; Earlville

EARLVILLE – Michael Lee Arjes, 68, of Earlville, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020 at his residence, surrounded by his family.

Mike was born February 4, 1952 in Mendota, the son of Robert and Arlene (Youssi) Arjes.He married Debra Rutishauser on January 30, 1971 in Compton. Mike graduated from Mendota High School in 1970. He served in the US Army in Germany from 1972-1974. Mike worked for GeneralTelephone and Electric from August of 1975 until his retirement in 2010. He loved riding his motorcycle and spending time with friends and family.

Mike is survived by his wife, Deb; his son, Joe (Dawn) Arjes of Paw Paw; his sister, Lori Ann (Greg) Glaser of Cassville, WI; two brothers, Bob (Dorothy) Arjes of Ozark, IL and Bill (Terry) Arjes of Mendota; brother-in-law, Dennis Rutishauser of Mendota; and several nieces and nephews.

Mike is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Arlene; and a very special niece, Kristie Ann Glaser.

Cremation care has been provided by Torman FuneralHome, Paw Paw.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date at the Mendota VFW Post 4079.

Contributions in Mike's memory may be directed to the Mendota VFW Post 4079.

Please visit www.TormanFuneralHome.comto sign the online guest book.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved