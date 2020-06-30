Michael L. Arjes
Born: February 4, 1952; Mendota
Died: June 27, 2020; Earlville
EARLVILLE – Michael Lee Arjes, 68, of Earlville, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020 at his residence, surrounded by his family.
Mike was born February 4, 1952 in Mendota, the son of Robert and Arlene (Youssi) Arjes.He married Debra Rutishauser on January 30, 1971 in Compton. Mike graduated from Mendota High School in 1970. He served in the US Army in Germany from 1972-1974. Mike worked for GeneralTelephone and Electric from August of 1975 until his retirement in 2010. He loved riding his motorcycle and spending time with friends and family.
Mike is survived by his wife, Deb; his son, Joe (Dawn) Arjes of Paw Paw; his sister, Lori Ann (Greg) Glaser of Cassville, WI; two brothers, Bob (Dorothy) Arjes of Ozark, IL and Bill (Terry) Arjes of Mendota; brother-in-law, Dennis Rutishauser of Mendota; and several nieces and nephews.
Mike is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Arlene; and a very special niece, Kristie Ann Glaser.
Cremation care has been provided by Torman FuneralHome, Paw Paw.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date at the Mendota VFW Post 4079.
Contributions in Mike's memory may be directed to the Mendota VFW Post 4079.
Published in News Tribune on Jun. 30, 2020.