Michael Paglia
Born: February 11, 1942; Peru
Died: June 21, 2020; Hollowayville
Hollowayville – Michael Lew Paglia, 78, of Hollowayville, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his family.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday, June 25, 2020 at the Nativity of our Lord Church in Spring Valley with Rev. Scott Potthoff officiating. Full military rites will be conducted by the Ladd American Legion Post 938. Burial will be in Peru City Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be 9-10:50 AM at the chapel. Arrangements are entrusted to the Mueller Funeral Home, Peru.
Mr. Paglia was born February 11, 1942, in Peru to Dominic and Julia (Lange) Paglia. He was a graduate of Hall High School, class of 1959 and Midstate College, Peoria where he received a degree in business. He married Sharon Lee Brown on March 7, 1983 in Oahu, Hawaii.
Mr. Paglia was a veteran of the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He was a member of the former St. Benedict's Church in Ladd. He owned and operated the Hollywood and Vine Tavern in Hollowayville for over 50 years. Mr. Paglia enjoyed golfing, traveling all over the world and any kind of sports, especially the Chicago White Sox and San Francisco 49ers. He also enjoyed his Kindle Fire, crossword puzzles, eating fried chicken, and watching his grandchildren play sports.
Survivors include his wife, Sharon; his son, Darren (Tina) Meagher of Ladd; and two grandchildren, Amber and Hunter Meagher.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
The online guestbook may be viewed and condolences shared at www.MuellerFH.com.
Published in News Tribune on Jun. 23, 2020.