Michael R. Pinter
Born: June 9, 1957; Spring Valley
Died: August 19, 2020; Peoria
PERU – Michael R. Pinter, 63, of Peru, formerly of LaMoille, died suddenly on August 19, 2020 in OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
Private services were Friday, August 21, 2020 in the Hurst Funeral Home in La Salle.
Mike was born in Spring Valley on June 9, 1957 to Robert and Mary (Damm) Pinter. He married Deanne Lee Caldwell on December 2, 1989. He was the Chief of Police in Cherry for 15 years. Mike also was a truck driver and school bus driver. He was an avid Chicago Cubs fan and Trump supporter.
Mike is survived by two daughters, Mary Pinter of LaMoille and Laura (David Pineda) Wolever of Newaygo, MI; five grandchildren, Joshua, Tyler, Jackson, Grayson and Amaya; five brothers, his twin brother Mark (Eloide) Pinter of Peru, Al (Donna) Pinter of Springfield, Jim (Julie) Pinter of Princeton, Bob (Debbie) Pinter of Peru and Bill (Marianne) Pinter of Ottawa; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, David in infancy.
