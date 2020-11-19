1/1
Michael Szott
Michael Szott

Born: April 3, 1933; Chicago

Died: November 17, 2020; Rockford

OGLESBY – Michael Szott, 87, of Oglesby, passed away on Tuesday afternoon, November 17, 2020 at OSF St. Anthony Medical Center in Rockford.

Due to state of Illinois guideline restrictions, a celebration of life will be planned for the spring of 2021. Until then, all are encouraged to wear a mask. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Prey-Mueller Funeral Home in Oglesby.

Michael was born on April 3, 1933 in Chicago, son of Rose Marzetta. He was a graduate of the Loyola University School of Dentistry, and was a dentist for over 50 years. Michael married Karen Senica on September 24, 1977 in Oglesby. He was a member of Holy Family Church and St. Mary's Catholic Church. Michael enjoyed hunting, fishing, shooting trap, eating cannolis, and listening to Tony Bennett. He also loved German Shepherds and dogs of all kinds.

Michael is survived by his wife, Karen, of Oglesby; a son, Michael Szott, Jr. (Timothy Bresnahan), of Chicago; and a sister, Jean Zolik, of St. Paul, MN.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Rose, and a brother, James.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

You may sign the online guestbook and share remembrances at www.MuellerFH.com. Mueller Funeral Home and Crematory 800 First Avenue, Ottawa, IL 61350 815-434-4433


Published in News Tribune on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Prey-Mueller Funeral Home - Oglesby
231 West Walnut Street
Oglesby, IL 61348
(815) 883-8662
