Michael W. Kotowski
Michael W. Kotowski

Born: May 7, 1947

Died: June 30, 2020

MARSEILLES – Michael W. Kotowski, 73, of Marseilles, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Sherman Hospital.

Grave services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 7 at Riverview Cemetery with Rev. Duane Kaufman officiating. Seals-Campbell Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

He was born May 7, 1947, in Peru, to Joseph and Madeline (Bornac) Kotowski. In 1969, he married Barbara Couch of Ottawa, who preceded him in death in 2014.

Mike served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam, and he was the recipient of the Bronze Star, Silver Star, and the Purple Heart. He was employed by Nabisco. He was an avid golfer and loved spending time with his grandchildren.

Mike is survived by his son, Scott Kotowski of St. Charles; three grandchildren, Courtney, Drew, and Brooke; and two brothers, Danny (Pat) Kotowski of Ottawa and Rick (Jill) Kotowski of Peru.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Barbara.

Memorials may be directed to the Marseilles American Legion.

Seals-Campbell Funeral Home

1009 E. Bluff St., Marseilles, IL 61341

815-795-5151 www.sealscampbell.com


Published in News Tribune on Jul. 7, 2020.
July 7, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bill and Lil Kuiper
