Mike Terzick
Born: May 4, 1952
Died: August 2, 2020
LA SALLE – Mike Terzick, 68, of La Salle, died peacefully on August 2, 2020.
A celebration of life will be at a later date. The Hurst Funeral Home in La Salle is handling Mike's arrangements.
Mike was born in Spring Valley on May 4, 1952 to James and Joan (Staats) Terzick. He served with the United States Navy from 1969 to 1974, where he was stationed in Southeast Asia.
He married Terri Emm in Las Vegas in May 1990. He worked at Sheridan Prison for many years. Mike was a fan of Chicago Cubs, Chicago Bears and bacon. He was a member of the Peru Eagles Lodge.
Mike is survived by his wife, Terri of La Salle; two sons, Jeremy (Leticia Roberts) Terzick of Peru and Jordan (Kelsey) Terzick of Palatine; two grandchildren, Bailey and Gunner Terzick; one brother, James (Brenda) Savage; and five sisters, Nancy (Edward) Roulston, Joanie Krizer, Beverly (Dennis) Baker, Suzie Ryba and Debbie (John) Graper.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Kenny Terzick; and two sisters, Jacqueline Manicki and Cindy Terzick.
