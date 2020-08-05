1/
Mike Terzick
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mike's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mike Terzick

Born: May 4, 1952

Died: August 2, 2020

LA SALLE – Mike Terzick, 68, of La Salle, died peacefully on August 2, 2020.

A celebration of life will be at a later date. The Hurst Funeral Home in La Salle is handling Mike's arrangements.

Mike was born in Spring Valley on May 4, 1952 to James and Joan (Staats) Terzick. He served with the United States Navy from 1969 to 1974, where he was stationed in Southeast Asia.

He married Terri Emm in Las Vegas in May 1990. He worked at Sheridan Prison for many years. Mike was a fan of Chicago Cubs, Chicago Bears and bacon. He was a member of the Peru Eagles Lodge.

Mike is survived by his wife, Terri of La Salle; two sons, Jeremy (Leticia Roberts) Terzick of Peru and Jordan (Kelsey) Terzick of Palatine; two grandchildren, Bailey and Gunner Terzick; one brother, James (Brenda) Savage; and five sisters, Nancy (Edward) Roulston, Joanie Krizer, Beverly (Dennis) Baker, Suzie Ryba and Debbie (John) Graper.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Kenny Terzick; and two sisters, Jacqueline Manicki and Cindy Terzick.

Online condolences may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.hurstfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hurst Funeral Home
650 5Th St
La Salle, IL 61301
(815) 223-0380
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hurst Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved