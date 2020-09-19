1/1
Mona M. Lamps
Mona M. Lamps

Born: February 10, 1918; Westfield Township

Died: September 17, 2020; Peru

ARLINGTON – Mona M. Lamps, 102, of Arlington, died September 17, 2020 at Manor Court of Peru.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Monday in the HurstFuneral Home in La Salle, with the Rev Mike Slutz, pastor of Hollowayville United Church of Christ officiating. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until time of services. Entombment will be in the mausoleum at Peru City Cemetery. In accordance with the Illinois guidelines, masks are required and social distancing will be observed.

Pallbearers will be Tom Hancock, Roger Miskell, Jack Rossi, Jeff Doll, Jim Lower, and Ron Dettore.

Mrs. Lamps was born in Westfield Township on February 10, 1918 to Joseph and Carrie (Pinter) Rett. She married Delwin Lamps on October 3, 1940 in their church. This October, they would have celebrated 80 years of marriage. Mrs. Lamps worked at Westclox and was a homemaker. After the death of her mother at childbirth, she was raised by William and Mary Doll. She was a memberof Hollowayville United Church of Christ, Rebeccas, and the Ladies Missionaryof The Church. She enjoyed traveling to dances along with her husband Delwin.

Mrs. Lamps is survived by one son, William (Marilyn) Lamps of Oglesby; three granddaughters, Traci Hancock, Tammy Miskell, and Carrie Rossi; 10 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and her half sister, Norma Martin of Peru.

She was preceded in death by her husband Delwin on April 24, 2020, a twin sister, Carolyn Palmeri; and her half brother Wilton Rett.

Memorials may be directed to her church.

Online condolences may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.hurstfuneralhomes.com


Published in News Tribune on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
