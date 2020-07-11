1/1
Monte L. Spillman
Monte L. Spillman

Born: February 2, 1937; Paris, Illinois

Died: July 6, 2020; Paris, Illinois

PARIS, Ill. – Monte Lee Spillman, age 83 of Paris, Illinois, passed away at 5:07 a.m.. on Monday, July 6, 2020 at Horizon Health, Paris Community Hospital of Paris, Illinois.

In keeping with federal mandates, graveside services will be limited to immediate family only. Burial will follow in Edgar Cemetery.

He was born February 2, 1937 in Paris, Illinois, the son of the late Louis F. and Doris C. (Swinford) Spillman. Monte was a manager at Englum Grain, a memberof St. Mary's Church, Honorary Life Member of the Knights of Columbus Council 860; Member of the 4th Degree Assembly 219 of the Knights ofColumbus, and the Elks Club. He enjoyed Men's Golf League, playing cards with his buddies, and the Chicago Cubs andFighting Illini.

Monte married PatriciaJ. (Downs) Spillman on June 7, 1958 at St. Mary's Church in Paris, Illinois; she preceded him in death on October 22, 2017.

He is survived by his daughter, Denise (Drew) Bernabei of Spring Valley, Illinois; and his sisters, Marivee (Jim) Trogdon of Paris, Illinois and Betty(Hobie) Smithson of Paris, Illinois.

Monte was preceded in death by his parents, Louis F. and Doris C.(Swinford) Spillman; his wife, Patricia J. (Downs) Spillman; and his brothers, Whistle Spillman and Larry Spillman.

Memorials may be made to the Knights of Columbus.

Stewart and Carroll Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

For more information andonline condolences please go to stewartandcarrollfuneralhome.com


Published in News Tribune on Jul. 11, 2020.
