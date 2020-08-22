Nancy L. Mahaffey
Born: April 19, 1935; Peru
Died: August 12, 2020; Peru
SPRING VALLEY – Nancy L. Mahaffey, 85 of Spring Valley, died August 12, 2020 in IVCH Peru.
Private family services will be at a later date. Private burial will be at Peru City cemetery. Ptak Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Nancy was born April 19, 1935 in Peru to Harry and Norma (Schreiber) Dee. She married Donald E. Mahaffey January 1, 1966 at St Mary's Church, Peru.
Nancy was an English, literature and sociology teacher at La Salle Peru Township High School and St Bede Academy. She than retired with her husband as an independent consultant for Books for Fun Inc. Nancy enjoyed garage sailing, bingo and watching Turner Classic Movies. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her grandsons.
Nancy is survived by her daughter Susan (Paul) Rutkowski of Normal, IL; two grandsons, Jake and Ryder Rutkowsi; her sister-in-law; several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband in 2013.
