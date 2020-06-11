Nancy Uranich



Died: June 10, 2020; Rockford



PERU – Nancy Uranich, 87, of Peru died June 10, 2020 at 6 a.m. at OSF St. Anthony Medical Center in Rockford.



A funeral Mass will be Monday, June 15, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Church in Peru. Visitation will be in the church on Monday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services.



A complete obituary will be in Saturday's edition. The Burgess Funereal Home in La Salle is handling arrangements.





