Nancy Uranich
Born: November 5, 1932; La Salle
Died: June 10, 2020; Rockford
PERU – Nancy Uranich, 87, of Peru passed away on June 10, 2020, at 6 a.m. at OSF St. Anthony Medical Center in Rockford.
A funeral mass will be Monday, June 15 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Church in Peru. Father Small will officiate. Burialwill follow in Peru City Cemetery. Visitation will be in the church on Monday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services. The Burgess Funeral Home in LaS alle is handling the arrangements.
She was born November 5, 1932 in La Salle, to Pearle and Margaret (Bennett) Thompson. She went to the Sion School one-room schoolhouse in Waltham, IL for all 8 grades. She graduated from LaSalle Peru High School in 1951. She married Frank A. Uranich on November 27, 1954 in Holy Rosary Church in La Salle. They celebrated their 65 years of marriage on November 27, 2019.
Westclox in Peru, Ginsberg in Aurora, Sears in Peoria ,and the News Tribune in LaSalle employed her. For over 25 years, she was employed by Bergner's in the Peru Mall as a sales representative in the bath shop and linens. She was a member of St. Joseph Church, and a member of the Bergner's Breakfast Club for retirees.
She is survived by her son, Jeff Uranich (PeggyMiskowiec) of Peru and daughter Sue (Todd) Rosenthal of Moline; fourgrandchildren, Keeley (Christopher) Schmid; Cory (Anne) Uranich, RyanRosenthal, and Mia Uranich (Jordan Halberg); three great-grandchildren, Khloe and Kinsley Schmid and Gia Uranich; three sisters, Marguerite Thompson ofAurora, IL, Millie Bruski of Peru, and Anna (Tom) Schwieckert of Collinsville, IL; two brothers, John (Carol Ann) Thompson of Warrenville, IL, and George(Judy) Thompson of Spring Valley; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank A., on February 28, 2020; and two sisters, Judith Thompson and Carol Jean Davis.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family for her favorite charities.
Online condolences may be expressed a www.burgessfh.com
Born: November 5, 1932; La Salle
Died: June 10, 2020; Rockford
PERU – Nancy Uranich, 87, of Peru passed away on June 10, 2020, at 6 a.m. at OSF St. Anthony Medical Center in Rockford.
A funeral mass will be Monday, June 15 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Church in Peru. Father Small will officiate. Burialwill follow in Peru City Cemetery. Visitation will be in the church on Monday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services. The Burgess Funeral Home in LaS alle is handling the arrangements.
She was born November 5, 1932 in La Salle, to Pearle and Margaret (Bennett) Thompson. She went to the Sion School one-room schoolhouse in Waltham, IL for all 8 grades. She graduated from LaSalle Peru High School in 1951. She married Frank A. Uranich on November 27, 1954 in Holy Rosary Church in La Salle. They celebrated their 65 years of marriage on November 27, 2019.
Westclox in Peru, Ginsberg in Aurora, Sears in Peoria ,and the News Tribune in LaSalle employed her. For over 25 years, she was employed by Bergner's in the Peru Mall as a sales representative in the bath shop and linens. She was a member of St. Joseph Church, and a member of the Bergner's Breakfast Club for retirees.
She is survived by her son, Jeff Uranich (PeggyMiskowiec) of Peru and daughter Sue (Todd) Rosenthal of Moline; fourgrandchildren, Keeley (Christopher) Schmid; Cory (Anne) Uranich, RyanRosenthal, and Mia Uranich (Jordan Halberg); three great-grandchildren, Khloe and Kinsley Schmid and Gia Uranich; three sisters, Marguerite Thompson ofAurora, IL, Millie Bruski of Peru, and Anna (Tom) Schwieckert of Collinsville, IL; two brothers, John (Carol Ann) Thompson of Warrenville, IL, and George(Judy) Thompson of Spring Valley; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank A., on February 28, 2020; and two sisters, Judith Thompson and Carol Jean Davis.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family for her favorite charities.
Online condolences may be expressed a www.burgessfh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune on Jun. 13, 2020.