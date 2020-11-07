1/1
Neil E. Magnuson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Neil's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Neil E. Magnuson

Born: July 19, 1955

Died: November 4, 2020

Neil E. Magnuson, 65, of Valparaiso, IN, passed away, after bravely fighting a 3-year battle with cancer, on Wednesday, November 4, 2020.

He was born July 19, 1955 in Princeton, IL to Harold "Mike and Frances (Burden) Magnuson. Neil graduated from LaMoille High School in Illinois. He was a member of the Boilermakers Local 60. Neil also was a past owner and project manager for BWMC. He was a life member of the Sons of American Legion Post 502 and their Honor Guard and a Master Mason of the Masonic Lodge 207 LaMoille Calumet and Scottish Rite 32nd degree Augusta, Georgia. Neil was an avid fisherman, loved telling jokes and stirring the pot, a problem solver, friend to all, and very humble and generous. Most of all, he was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather.

On December 7, 1974 in Mendota, IL, Neil married Janet Schwartz who survives; along with their daughters, Jennifer Magnuson and Jill (Joe) DiGiorgio; grandchildren, Victoria Magnuson and Jacob, Joey, and Lucia DiGiorgio; siblings, Ronald "Tom" (Ellen) Dobrich, Richard Magnuson, Sheila (George) Rithmiller, and Kristie (Bob) Mitchell; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Karen Dobrich.

Visitation will be held Sunday, November 8, 2020 from 1 to 5 p.m. at Moeller Funeral Home 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso, IN, face masks and social distancing required.

Memorials may be made to the Sons of American Legion Post 502.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune on Nov. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved