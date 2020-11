Neil FergusonBorn: January 24, 1989; ElginDied: November 3, 2020; La SalleLA SALLE – Neil Emerson Ferguson, 31, of LaSalle, passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, in his home.Private services will be held at Miner's Memorial Cemetery, Cherry, at a later date. Arrangements are through the Fiocchi Funeral Home, Cherry.Private online condolences may be left for Neil's family at www.FiocchiFuneralHomes.com Neil was born on January 24, 1989 in Elgin to Cassandra Storey Stokes and James Ferguson. He was a class of 2007 graduate of Fishers High School in Indiana. He was a cook for Cabin Fever and Applebee's in Peru.He is survived by his parents; his grandmother, Mary Vanderhoof, 91, of Ironton, Ohio; his brother, Noah James Ferguson; and his niece, Melanie Sue Ferguson.