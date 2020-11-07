1/1
Neil Ferguson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Neil's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Neil Ferguson

Born: January 24, 1989; Elgin

Died: November 3, 2020; La Salle

LA SALLE – Neil Emerson Ferguson, 31, of LaSalle, passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, in his home.

Private services will be held at Miner's Memorial Cemetery, Cherry, at a later date. Arrangements are through the Fiocchi Funeral Home, Cherry.

Private online condolences may be left for Neil's family at www.FiocchiFuneralHomes.com.

Neil was born on January 24, 1989 in Elgin to Cassandra Storey Stokes and James Ferguson. He was a class of 2007 graduate of Fishers High School in Indiana. He was a cook for Cabin Fever and Applebee's in Peru.

He is survived by his parents; his grandmother, Mary Vanderhoof, 91, of Ironton, Ohio; his brother, Noah James Ferguson; and his niece, Melanie Sue Ferguson.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune on Nov. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved