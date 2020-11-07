Neil Ferguson
Born: January 24, 1989; Elgin
Died: November 3, 2020; La Salle
LA SALLE – Neil Emerson Ferguson, 31, of LaSalle, passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, in his home.
Private services will be held at Miner's Memorial Cemetery, Cherry, at a later date. Arrangements are through the Fiocchi Funeral Home, Cherry.
Neil was born on January 24, 1989 in Elgin to Cassandra Storey Stokes and James Ferguson. He was a class of 2007 graduate of Fishers High School in Indiana. He was a cook for Cabin Fever and Applebee's in Peru.
He is survived by his parents; his grandmother, Mary Vanderhoof, 91, of Ironton, Ohio; his brother, Noah James Ferguson; and his niece, Melanie Sue Ferguson.