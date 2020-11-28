1/
Nellie L. Giacomelli
Nellie L. Giacomelli

Born: September 19, 1920

Died: November 18, 2020

PRINCETON – On November 18th Nellie Louise Giacomelli passed away.

Nellie was born on September 19, 1920 to Mario and Anna Maioli in Rockdale, Illinois.  She attended Hall High School in Spring Valley and married Caesar Giacomelli in 1946, they lived in Cherry, Illinois for the rest of their lives together.  They had one daughter, Ranelle.  Nellie attended LaSalle Beauty School & was a hairdresser until her retirement.

She is preceded in death byher parents & her husband,as well as two sisters and a brother.

She is survived by her sister Lena Ewald, her daughter Ranelle and son in law Bill Kerr.  She is also survived by two stepgrandchildren and four step great grandchildren and numerous nieces,nephews,great nieces & great nephews, all who loved her dearly. Nellie had a full and happy life and will be greatly missed.

Due to current circumstances no service is planned at this time. Local arrangements are through the Fiocchi Funeral Home, Cherry.

The family would like to thank Hospice of the Valley in Phoenix, Arizona for the wonderful care and comfort they provided to Nellie in her final months.In lieu of flowers donations would be greatly appreciated to Hospice of the Valley,Phoenix Arizona.


Published in News Tribune on Nov. 28, 2020.
