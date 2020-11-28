Nevin L. MorineBorn: July 14, 1928; Spring ValleyDied: November 22, 2020; Brock, TexasBROCK, Texas – Nevin L. Morine, 92, passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020, at home with his family.No service is planned at this time.Memorials may be directed to the Brock United Methodist Church.Nevin was born July 14, 1928 in Spring Valley, Illinois to Chester and Mary Lucille Morine. He graduated from Hennepin High School in 1946 and married the love of his life, Margaret Ann Youngblood, on November 5, 1950. From 1955 to 1957, Nevin served in the United States Army, stationed at Fort Lewisin Washington and at the Mannheim Ordinance Depot in Mannheim, Germany. He and Margaret had a son, Bruce, on their anniversary, November 5, 1958. Nevin graduated from the FBI Law Enforcement Officer Training School for Fingerprint Identification, as well as the Institute of Correctional Education Law Enforcement Criminology at Lewis College in Lockport, Illinois. He farmed for several years near Hennepin,Illinois, later becoming an officer with the State of Illinois Youth Commission, a deputy sheriff and constable in Putnam County, Illinois, and an officer for the Illinois Office of the Secretary of State Drivers Services Division.Nevin and Margaret moved from Princeton, Illinois, to Brock, Texasin 2005 to be near Bruce and his family. After moving to Texas, Nevin was a member of the Texas Sheriff's Association. He was also a lifetime member of the National Rifle Association, a member of the National Cutting Horse Association, and a member of the Brock United Methodist Church.An avid horseman all of his life, Nevin introduced his son, Bruce, to many disciplines, including cutting, which Bruce turned into his profession as a professional cutting horse trainer. Nevin enjoyed riding and showing horses, and after moving to Texas, helping Bruce tend to cattle on the ranchwith his mare "Freckles." He was preceded in death by his parents, Chester and Mary Lucille Morine.Nevin is survived by his wife of 70 years, Margaret Morine; son ,Bruce Morine; daughter-in-law, Kathy Morine; granddaughters, Sarah Morine and Alyssa Turner; grandson-in-law, Luke Turner; brother, Charles Morine; sister-in-law, Sydney Morine; sister, Joyce Baker; and brother-in-law, Frank Youngblood.