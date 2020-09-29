1/
Nicole L. Currier
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nicole's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nicole L. Currier

Died: September 25, 2020

LA SALLE – Nicole L. Currier, 47, of La Salle, died unexpectedly Friday, September 25 due to an automobile accident. Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 3 at Burgess Funeral Home in La alle A memorial service will be in northwest Ohio at a later date. A full obituary will be in a later edition. Burgess Funeral Home in LaSalle is handling arrangements.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burgess Funeral Home
860 Bucklin St
La Salle, IL 61301
(815) 223-0587
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved