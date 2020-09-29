Nicole L. Currier



Died: September 25, 2020



LA SALLE – Nicole L. Currier, 47, of La Salle, died unexpectedly Friday, September 25 due to an automobile accident. Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 3 at Burgess Funeral Home in La alle A memorial service will be in northwest Ohio at a later date. A full obituary will be in a later edition. Burgess Funeral Home in LaSalle is handling arrangements.





