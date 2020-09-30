Nicole L. Currier
Born: October 9, 1972
Died: September 25, 2020
LA SALLE – Nicole L. Currier, 47, of La Salle, passed away unexpectedly Friday, September 25 due to an automobile accident.
A memorial visitation will be in the Burgess Funeral Home in La Salle Saturday, October 3, from 10 a.m. to noon. A private family service will follow. Reverend Kathy Currier will officiate. Due to COVID-19, everyone is asked to wear a mask. A memorial service will be held at a later date in northwest Ohio. The Burgess Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
She was born on October 9, 1972 in Bryan Ohio to Don and Paula (Viers) Turner. She married Brian Currier, the love of her life, on June 7, 2002 in Defiance, Ohio. She cherished being a wife and a full-time mom. Hergiving and love for family and friends were second to none. She was known as the family's number one fan at all events. She made time for all, especially her autistic son. Nikki was an avid reader, and enjoyed painting and scrapbooking.
She is survived by her husband; three sons, Grant, Reid and Jax, all at home; her parents, Don and Paula Turner of Defiance, Ohio; one sister, Heather (Joshua) Crist of Defiance Ohio; her father-in-law, Jim (Kathy) Currier of Loveland Ohio; her mother-in-law, Jane (Jerry) Cline of Toledo, Ohio; several uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews; and brothers and sisters in law.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family for her children's education fund.
