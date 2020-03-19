|
Norma J. bowman
Born: April 10, 1928; Osage Township
Died: March 12, 2020; Peoria
STREATOR – Norma J. Bowman, 91, of Streator, passed away March 12, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria.
There will be a private family service for Norma Saturday, March 21, 2020. Burial will be in St. John's Cemetery, Lostant. Memorials may be made to the .
Hagi Funeral Home, Streator is assisting the family with arrangements.
Norma was born April 10, 1928 in Osage Township, the daughter of Arthur and Tena Weingartner Gentert. She married James Bowman on June 22, 1967 in Lostant. He preceded her in death on January 1, 1994.
Norma attended the Lostant schools and graduated from the Lostant High School in 1946. She had worked at various places, including the Wenona Clothing Factory, St. Mary's Hospital and the Streator Medical Clinic.
She was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Parish and a former member of the Immaculate Conception Church and the Altar and Rosary Society.