Norma (Urbanski) Loebach
Born: October 1, 1925; La Salle
Died: October 22, 2020; Peru
LEONORE – Norma (Urbanski) Loebach, 95, of Leonore, passed away Thursday October 22, 2020 at Manor Court, Peru.
Private services will be held at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Leonore with Monsignor Phillip Halfacre officiating. Burial to follow in Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Mueller Funeral Home, Lostant.
Mrs. Loebach was born October 1, 1925 in LaSalle to Vincent and Ceclia (Kososki) Urbanski. She married Conrad Loebach on September 11, 1948 at St. Hyacinth's Church, LaSalle. He passed away December 23, 2009. She worked at the Tonica Grade School as the cafeteria cook. She was a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Leonore, Senior League bowling at the Super Bowl in Peru and St. Anne's Sodality.
She is survived by two daughters, Mary Ellen (Larry) Goodbred of Tonica, Beth (Paul) Schmitt of El Paso; two sons, Michael Loebach of Paris, MO and Patrick (Rebecca) Loebach of Peoria; 11 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; one brother, James (Ann) Urbanski of Tampa, FL; one sister-in-law, Joanne Loebach; and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Conrad.
Pallbearers will be Kyle, Jay and Jeff Schmitt, Andy and Adam Goodbred and Nick and Joseph Loebach.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the donor's choice.
