Norma Rue
Died: June 12, 2020; Granville
GRANVILLE – Norma Rue, 80, of Granville, died Friday, June 12, 2020 at her home.
Arrangements are pending. Dysart - Cofoid Funeral Chapel will be assisting the family with the arrangements.
Full obituary to follow.
Died: June 12, 2020; Granville
GRANVILLE – Norma Rue, 80, of Granville, died Friday, June 12, 2020 at her home.
Arrangements are pending. Dysart - Cofoid Funeral Chapel will be assisting the family with the arrangements.
Full obituary to follow.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune on Jun. 16, 2020.