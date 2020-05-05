Norman W. Schmitt
Born: July 9, 1938; La Salle
Died: May 3, 2020; Peru
OGLESBY – Norman W. Schmitt, 81, of Oglesby, passed away peacefully after a long battle with a muscular disease and dementia, Sunday, May 3, 2020 at Manor Court, Peru.
A celebration of life gathering will be held at a later date. Graveside services will be private. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Prey-Mueller Funeral Home, Oglesby.
Norman was born July 9, 1938 in La Salle to Herbert and Margaret (Pflibsen) Schmitt, he was raised in Leonore. He graduated from Sts. Peter and Paul Grade School and attended Marquette High School in Ottawa. He married Carolyn Hiltabrand on June 20, 1959 at Sts. Peter and Paul Church in Richland Township near Leonore. They were married for 60 years.
Norman began farming with his father and later partnered with his brother, Jim for over 30 years. He retired in 2009 after 45 years farming acreage located in the Leonore, Tonica, Lostant and Deer Park township areas. He was a member of the Leonore Volunteer Fire Department, lifetime member of Sts. Peter and Paul's Catholic Church, President of Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery Board for 30 years and Deer Park Township Trustee for 25 years.
One of his greatest pleasures was having breakfast with his friends at the Village Inn and other spots in the local area. He enjoyed playing poker with his neighbors and friends. He liked to travel with his family in their RV to many parts of the country.
His greatest joys were his children and grandchildren and attending their various sports and school activities. After retirement in 2009 he and his wife enjoyed spending the winter months along the Gulf coast in south Texas.
He is survived by his wife Carolyn, three children, Eileen (Kevin) Knecht of rural Tonica, Steven (Nancy Bowers) Schmitt of Westmont, IL and Jeanine Schmitt of Oglesby; three grandchildren, Kathryn Schmitt of Chicago, Kellyn Schmitt of Chicago and Michael Schmitt of Chicago; a brother, Jim (Nancy Carroll) Schmitt of Peru; a sister, Anita (George M.) Lukach of Streator; and two sisters-in-law, Donna (Arnold) Calkins of Streator and Ruth (Richard) Baldin of Oglesby.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the donor's choice.
The online guestbook may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.MuellerFH.com.
Published in News Tribune on May 5, 2020.