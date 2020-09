Opal Mae Battles



Died: September 25, 2020; Marseilles



MARSEILLES – Opal Mae Battles, 62, of Marseilles, passed away Friday, September 25, 2020 at her home. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Seals-Campbell Funeral Home. Funeral services will held Thursday, October 1 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Duane Kaufman officiating. Burial will be in Riverview Cemetery in Marseilles.





