Pamela Muilenburg
Pamela J. Muilenburg

Born: December 8, 1958

Died: June 23, 2020

Pamela J. Muilenburg, 61, of Peru, died on June 23, 2020 at OSF in Peoria surrounded by her loved ones. Private services will be held at Hurst Funeral Home in LaSalle on Saturday.

Pam was born December 8, 1958, to Leroy and Dorothy (DeHasque) Verda. She was a 1977 graduate of Tonica High School and graduated from beauty school the following year. Pam married Mick Muilenburg on May 16, 1981; they recently celebrated their 39th anniversary. Pam worked at Boise Cascade and JC Whitney, along with several other places in the Illinois Valley. She was a lifelong Cubs fan, an avid supporter of her daughter's Special Olympics activities, and enjoyed an occasional trip to the casino. More than anything, Pam loved spending time with her family, especially her grandkids these last eleven years.

Pam is survived by her husband Mick, of Peru; two children, Matt (Laurie) Muilenburg, of Dubuque, IA, and Sarah Muilenburg, of Peru; three grandchildren, Dylan, Aiden, and Collins; one brother, Steve Verda, of Peru; and many, many cousins, nephews, nieces, and in-laws.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to an organization of the donor's choice.

Online condolences may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.hurstfuneralhomes.com.


Published in News Tribune on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Hurst Funeral Home
650 5Th St
La Salle, IL 61301
(815) 223-0380
