Pamela Muilenburg

Pamela J. Muilenburg
Born: December 8, 1958
Died: June 23, 2020
Pamela J. Muilenburg, 61, of Peru, died on June 23, 2020 at OSF in Peoria surrounded by her loved ones. Private services will be held at Hurst Funeral Home in LaSalle on Saturday.
Pam was born December 8, 1958, to Leroy and Dorothy (DeHasque) Verda. She was a 1977 graduate of Tonica High School and graduated from beauty school the following year. Pam married Mick Muilenburg on May 16, 1981; they recently celebrated their 39th anniversary. Pam worked at Boise Cascade and JC Whitney, along with several other places in the Illinois Valley. She was a lifelong Cubs fan, an avid supporter of her daughter's Special Olympics activities, and enjoyed an occasional trip to the casino. More than anything, Pam loved spending time with her family, especially her grandkids these last eleven years.
Pam is survived by her husband Mick, of Peru; two children, Matt (Laurie) Muilenburg, of Dubuque, IA, and Sarah Muilenburg, of Peru; three grandchildren, Dylan, Aiden, and Collins; one brother, Steve Verda, of Peru; and many, many cousins, nephews, nieces, and in-laws.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to an organization of the donor's choice.
Online condolences may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.hurstfuneralhomes.com.
Born: December 8, 1958
Died: June 23, 2020
Pamela J. Muilenburg, 61, of Peru, died on June 23, 2020 at OSF in Peoria surrounded by her loved ones. Private services will be held at Hurst Funeral Home in LaSalle on Saturday.
Pam was born December 8, 1958, to Leroy and Dorothy (DeHasque) Verda. She was a 1977 graduate of Tonica High School and graduated from beauty school the following year. Pam married Mick Muilenburg on May 16, 1981; they recently celebrated their 39th anniversary. Pam worked at Boise Cascade and JC Whitney, along with several other places in the Illinois Valley. She was a lifelong Cubs fan, an avid supporter of her daughter's Special Olympics activities, and enjoyed an occasional trip to the casino. More than anything, Pam loved spending time with her family, especially her grandkids these last eleven years.
Pam is survived by her husband Mick, of Peru; two children, Matt (Laurie) Muilenburg, of Dubuque, IA, and Sarah Muilenburg, of Peru; three grandchildren, Dylan, Aiden, and Collins; one brother, Steve Verda, of Peru; and many, many cousins, nephews, nieces, and in-laws.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to an organization of the donor's choice.
Online condolences may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.hurstfuneralhomes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune on Jun. 25, 2020.