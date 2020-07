Or Copy this URL to Share

Pamela S. cameron



Died: July 2, 2020; Peoria



OTTAWA – Pamela Sue (Carver) Cameron, 68, of Ottawa died Thursday, July 2, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.



Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 9, at Gladfelter-Roetker Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Oakwood Memorial Park. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, at the funeral home.





